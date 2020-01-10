YouTube Star Logan Paul ‘Serious’ About Boxing Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown has had trouble restarting his NFL career. However, should he decide to compete inside the ring, there’s an offer on the table.

YouTube star Logan Paul is reportedly “serious” about his challenge to fight Brown in the boxing ring, and he believes such a fight will be arranged soon. Paul challenged Brown in December and Brown responded favorably to the offer by replying, “square up.”

Paul apparently believes that the fight will help get Brown out of his funk and put him back on the right path.

As Paul explained via Yahoo Sports:

I think we might be closer than anyone expected, than even we expected. In my mind, this whole thing seems…They say if it’s too good to be true it probably is. In my mind, I’m getting that feeling because I genuinely do not know how serious AB is. Coming from a person who was in a s*** position after Tokyo [when Paul was criticised for posting a video showing the body of an apparent suicide victim], and in many ways the KSI fight gave me a purpose, I think this would do that for Antonio Brown, give him a nice payday, give him a chance to redeem himself. It would be one of the greatest events of 2020.

A highly publicized boxing match against a YouTube star might help give Brown a renewed focus, but it may not help endear him to NFL teams. Brown’s erratic behavior over the last year is one of the main reasons he’s not in the league, fighting Paul may not convince them that his unpredictable behavior is in the past.

