WATCH: Chiefs’ Eric Fisher Does ‘Stone Cold Steve Austin’ Celebration After TD

There was much cause for rejoicing after the Chiefs took a 24-0 deficit and outscored the Texans 51-7, completing one of the wildest comebacks in NFL history.

In perhaps a foreshadowing of future events throughout the greater Kansas City area, Chiefs offensive lineman Eric Fischer did his best Steve Austin impression by grabbing two beers from jubilant fans, smashing them over his head, and dousing himself after Pat Mahomes and Blake Bell connected on a touchdown pass.

Watch:

Eric Fisher is a legend for the stone cold beer celebration. pic.twitter.com/VcqdB4oAEf — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) January 12, 2020

The fans seemed to have no issue with Fisher’s appropriation of their assuredly wildly overpriced beers. No doubt high priced beer will be flowing into the mouths, and possibly onto the heads, of Chiefs fans throughout the course of the evening.

Kansas City will host the Tennessee Titans for the AFC Championship game on Sunday.

