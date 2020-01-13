WATCH: Antonio Brown Lashes Out at Cops, Offers Ex-Girlfriend a ‘Bag of D*cks’

The police were once again called to the troubled Florida homestead of ex-NFL player Antonio Brown for yet another loud argument with his ex-girlfriend, Chelsie Kyriss.

The Hollywood, Florida, police were called when Kyriss appeared at Brown’s $6.6 million mansion to pick up the couple’s children for school. But nothing seems to be that simple for the former Pittsburgh Steeler.

Brown told police that he had allowed Kyriss onto his property to pick up the children, but then he claimed that she tried to take one of his cars, according to TMZ.

With cops present, Brown reportedly yelled, “Bitch, you don’t drive Bentleys. This is not your life,” at Kyriss.

The screaming match between the two occurred in front of the children who were waiting to be taken to school.

Brown also berated the officers, telling them that they did not know how to do their jobs. And at one point during the police call, Brown reportedly grabbed a bag of gummy candies that were shaped like penises and threw it at his ex-girlfriend. He also is said to have yelled that she should have a “bag of dicks.”

Brown supposedly yelled at police to “Take that fish-looking bitch to jail,” and slammed the NFL for holding his domestic situation against him as he searches for another team to sign him. “Fuck the NFL. This is real life,” he said.

Local police have been called to Brown’s home repeatedly over the last year. Only a few weeks ago, the couple was fighting outside the Hollywood residence once again as Brown served Kyriss an eviction notice.

Brown was dropped by the New England Patriots last September after yet another allegation of sexual misconduct against a woman. Since that time he has found no NFL team interested in signing him.

