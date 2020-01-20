Aaron Hernandez’s Attorney Says Suicide Was Due to CTE, Not His Sexuality

The Netflix documentary on the life and death of Aaron Hernandez and the lives he impacted, has shined a light on one of the most troubling and tragic stories in American sports history.

However, when it comes to what led Hernandez to take his own life, the player’s former attorney says the doc got it wrong.

Jose Baez, Hernadez’s attorney, told TMZ that Netflix’s documentary, Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez was wrong when it implied that Hernandez committed suicide due to sexual orientation. Instead, Baez claims, the former Patriot ended his life due to Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), a brain disease that impacts a person’s depression levels and impulse control.

“Baez was set on having Boston University look at his client’s brain, since they specifically study CTE,” the Complex reports. “But he later accused the Worcester Medical Examiner of illegally keeping the brain. Baez also minimized rumors that Hernandez had an affair with an inmate.”

The Netflix documentary places heavy emphasis on Hernandez’s alleged homosexuality and the inner turmoil he felt because of it. In the doc, Dennis SanSoucie, Hernandez’s high school quarterback, makes the claim that he and Hernandez had a sexual relationship while they were teenagers.

Baez, who only agreed to speak on the documentary if the Netflix producers promised not to interview people who would talk about Hernandez’s sexuality, believes the Killer Inside producers lied to him.

The documentary on Hernandez is a three-part series, and has been one of the most watched recent events on Netflix.

