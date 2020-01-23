49ers Star George Kittle Gifts Super Bowl Tickets to Family of Fallen Soldier

San Francisco 49ers Star tight end George Kittle has gifted a set of Super Bowl tickets to the surviving family of a fallen soldier from Sacramento, California.

Kittle made his announcement on Twitter on Thursday that he gave the coveted tickets to the family of Army Sgt. Martin “Mick” LaMar who lost his life in Iraq in 2011.

“As I hit the field to play in the Super Bowl, I find comfort in the fact that 49ers fans Josie and Nicolas LaMar will be cheering our team on,” the Super Bowl bound player said in a statement.

Excited to provide 2 tix to the #SuperBowl to the surviving family of @USArmy SGT Martin "Mick" LaMar of Sacramento (KIA 01/15/2011). Humbled to work with @USAA & @TAPSOrg to honor his legacy. We will never forget. #SaluteToService 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/OFeE4cQV2t — George Kittle (@gkittle46) January 23, 2020

Sgt. LaMar lost his life at 43 when an Iraqi soldier he was training turned his gun on LaMar and another American soldier.

“LaMar was assigned to 1st Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Hood, Texas. Before joining the Army, he served in the Marines just after graduating high school,” to CBS.

Kittle chose the family in cooperation with the USAA and the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors.

LaMar’s widow, Josephine and his son, Nicolas, will travel to Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on Feb. 2 to cheer on the 49ers at Super Bowl 54.

