Several Chiefs Say They Would Celebrate Super Bowl Win at the White House

It’s still early after the Chiefs 31-20 Super Bowl victory over the 49ers, however, several Kansas City players have said they’ll make the trip to celebrate the win at the White House with President Trump, if invited.

Head coach Andy Reid was the first Chief to get asked about whether he would accept a White House invite. The future Hall of Famer and first-time Super Bowl champ said it would be “quite and honor” to visit the president.

“I mean, I’ll be there,” Reid said. “I’ll be there. If they’re inviting us, I’ll be there. It’s quite an honor, I think.”

If the Chiefs are invited to the White House, Andy Reid plans to be there. pic.twitter.com/0gCZV9A40k — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) February 3, 2020

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who says he has never been to Washington, DC, said “That would be great,” when asked if he would go.

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu views a potential White House visit as a chance to represent the Kansas City “the right way.”

“I’m here to represent the Kansas City Chiefs,” Mathieu explained. “I think my teammates feel the same way. Any time we get the opportunity to represent Kansas City the right way, represent our teammates the right way, I don’t see any wrong in that.”

The Philadelphia Eagles had their White House invite rescinded two years ago, after a large number of players publicly refused to make the trip. The NBA’s Golden State Warriors also refused to go in their championship years.

Though, many recent champions have made the trip.

The LSU Tigers recently visited the White House after their CFP National Championship win this year, and the Clemson Tigers made the trip to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue the year before.

The majority of the Boston Red Sox and Washington Nationals made the trip to the White House, while some players elected not to go.

