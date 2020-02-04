Shooter Mistook 49ers Flag for Rival Gang Colors at Super Bowl Party

A San Francisco man who police believe may have mistaken a 49ers flag for a rival gang’s colors, was arrested for murder after shooting a man at a Super Bowl party.

Daniel Gonzalez, 34, a known member of the Playboy Sureno gang, walked in among guests at a Super Bowl party and shot Frank Rojas, 24, using a homemade zip gun, a police report says according to the New York Post.

The victim was rushed to the Community Regional Medical Center, but he died on the operating table.

The police initially thought that the shooting was a result of an argument over the game, but officials later determined that Gonzalez may have opened fire because he mistook the flag of the San Francisco 49ers as a rival gang flag.

Neither the victim nor the other guests at the party appeared to have any affiliation with any gang.

The police also noted that Gonzales, who has been living in a homeless camp, ran from the scene of the shooting and ditched his gun. He was later arrested and booked at the Fresno County jail on weapons and murder charges.

The police are still investigating the incident and have asked anyone with information to call homicide detectives Miguel Alvarez at 559-621-2441, or Victor Miranda at 559-621-2452. Anonymous tips are welcome at Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.

