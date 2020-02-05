WATCH: Police End Car Chase with PIT Maneuver at Chiefs Super Bowl Parade

The Chiefs Super Bowl parade started with a bang in Kansas City when police used the PIT maneuver to stop someone from driving into the parade route.

Dramatic video of the incident shows a car racing toward the crowd as police vehicles rush to intercept. Finally, the police cars plow into the offender’s vehicle and spin it to a stop.

wow — quite the start to the @Chiefs super bowl parade pic.twitter.com/6OQbkBJ2fy — j.d. durkin (@jiveDurkey) February 5, 2020

As soon as the errant car came to a stop, dozens of officers swarmed in to apprehend the driver.

The number of people not scurrying quickly away from a car chase within close proximity is a little disturbing. https://t.co/I3cIXBjQMa — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) February 5, 2020

According to TMZ, the police reported that no one was injured. They also do not think that the driver had any nefarious motives — such as terrorism — and that they suspect the driver was drunk or otherwise impaired.

“As far as we can tell, there are no injuries,” a police dept. spokesman said. “Great work by our officers!”

The Kansas City police report that the parade route was secured after the car was stopped.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.