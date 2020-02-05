WATCH: Super Bowl Champ Travis Kelce Celebrates by Chugging Beers from a ‘Lombardi Luge’

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was seen chugging beers from a “Lombardi luge” to celebrate his team’s Super Bowl win.

The Chief’s player, who posted a video of his chug to Instagram on Tuesday, is seen pouring a Bud Light down the famed trophy while on the Chief’s charter jet flight.

The 30-year-old NFL player admits that he once dreamed of drinking out of a Stanley Cup, hockey’s top prize.

“Growing up playing hockey, I always wanted to chug out of the Stanley Cup after being crowned a Champion…. No cup on the Lombardi, so I decided to take a ride down the Lombardi Luge!! #LombardiLuge,” Kelce says in his post.

Kelce caught six passes for 43 yards and made one touchdown for Kansas City’s 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

