Trump Takes a Swing at ‘Mini Mike’ Bloomberg’s Golf Game

President Donald Trump took a swing at Michael “Mini Mike” Bloomberg on Tuesday, in a tweet that pokes fun at the Democrat’s height and prowess on the golf course.

The tweet also features a photo of Trump and the former New York Mayor standing on the greens.

“Mini Mike is a short ball (very) hitter,” Trump joked about Bloomberg’s height and golf game. “Tiny club head speed,” Trump added in another swipe before ending with “KEEP AMERICA GREAT!”

Mini Mike is a short ball (very) hitter. Tiny club head speed. KEEP AMERICA GREAT! https://t.co/5DUj16jtZf — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2020

The swings against Bloomberg comes on the heels of the former New York mayor’s rise in the Democrat polls. The former mayor of New York City has spent millions on ad campaign that has targeted President Trump.

Bloomberg has announced that he intends to double his TV ad buys after the Iowa Caucus debacle.

The former left-wing New York mayor has already reportedly spent $300 million of his personal wealth on TV ads.

But the effect seems to have put Bloomberg on the radar for some Democrat voters. The former mayor jumped to third place in a new Quinnipiac poll — granted only earning eight percent. But the poll was the first time Bloomberg figured prominently in a national poll.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.