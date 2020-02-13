WATCH: College Football Player Slams Police Officer to the Ground

When police in Ohio tried to arrest college football player Michael Harris on Monday, things did not go well. Indeed, video of the incident shows the player throwing officers around like rag dolls.

Eastern Kentucky University linebacker Harris is seen on the video in a parking lot where Grove City, Ohio, police officers confront him after being called about an aggressive unknown man who did not work in the area.

But things quickly escalated.

Harris appears to begin becoming agitated as officers pat him down and one places his hand on the back of the player’s head. Harris tries to pull away from police and get back into his vehicle, but the officers then begin making an arrest.

The video shows an officer striking Harris, but in reply the player picks up the officer high on the air and slams him to the concrete. From there, several officers subdue the player and place him under arrest.

Harris now faces a felony assault charge as well as charges of resisting arrest, obstructing official business, and disorderly conduct while intoxicated.

The police officers were not injured in the altercation.

Harris only recently transferred to Eastern Kentucky and played 11 games at Auburn in 2019.

