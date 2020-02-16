Astros Fans Furious at Buffalo Wild Wings over ‘Cheating’ Tweet

Astros
Getty Images/Sergio Flores

Houston Astros fans were not very happy when Buffalo Wild Wings posted a snarky tweet about the Astros sign-stealing scandal.

On Friday, the chicken franchise re-tweeted a post about a British soccer team being banned for two years after having been found cheating. “THAT’S how you punish a team that cheats,” the chain’s tweet read.

Granted, the tweet did not mention the Astros by name, but the inference was clear to Astros fans.

The pro baseball team has been at the center of accusations of breaking Major League Baseball rules by using electronic devices to spy on opposing teams in order to steal their coaching signs and using that information to prepare their own players to face their opponents.

Some have even accused the Astros of having players wear “buzzing devices” so that coaches in the dugout could alert batters to the pitches they might face. This claim, though, was investigated by the league and discounted.

In any case, Astros fans responded in anger to the restaurant’s obvious ribbing.

The fast food joint took the angry tweets in stride, though, and even gave Astros fans a pat on the back for sticking up for their team:

