Report: Ryan Newman’s Injuries Serious, But Not Life Threatening

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman was rushed to a local hospital on Monday evening, after his car was involved in a terrifying wreck on the final lap of the Daytona 500.

While doctors say Newman is in serious condition, they do not believe those injuries are life threatening.

NASCAR executive Steve O’Donnell provided an update on Newman’s status to reporters.

NASCAR says Ryan Newman in serious condition with non-life-threatening injuries following Daytona 500 crash. More from @jennafryer >> https://t.co/lZeqW2qTeI pic.twitter.com/xjcUKmex3x — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) February 18, 2020

According to the Associated Press:

Newman had surged into the lead on the final lap when Blaney’s bumper caught the back of his Ford and sent Newman hard right into the wall. His car flipped, rolled, was hit on the driver’s side by another car, and finally skidded across the finish line engulfed in flames. It took several minutes for his car to be rolled back onto its wheels. The 2008 Daytona 500 winner was placed in a waiting ambulance and taken directly to a hospital, and the damage to his Mustang was extensive. It appeared the entire roll cage designed to protect his head had caved.

Denny Hamlin ended up making NASCAR history by winning the race for a second year in a row.

