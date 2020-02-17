Tebow Had ‘Some Discussion’ with the XFL, Chose Baseball Instead

Whether Tim Tebow ever plays in the major leagues remains to be seen, but the former Heisman winner does indeed appear to be officially done with football.

Speaking with reporters at a press conference on Sunday, Tebow said he had spoken with the XFL, but ultimately decided baseball was for him.

“We had a couple conversations,” Tebow explained. “But it was pretty clear that this was — I love what they’re doing. I think it has a chance to have success. And I think that’s great. And so I think there needs to be a place for a lot of players that are really good and should and could be playing in the NFL and are better than a lot of NFL players. And there’s a chance they’re going to be seen. So I think it’s awesome and I think it’s good for a lot of guys that are going to get a spot on an NFL roster because they’re going show a team that they’re worth it. But for me this is what I wanted to do and pursuit it and be all in and just, yeah.”

Tebow’s position is understandable. The NFL had every opportunity in the world to find a spot for Tebow, and didn’t. At his age, 32, the former Gator only has time to try and make one dream come true. Not to mention the fact that he hasn’t appeared in a regular-season football game since 2012.

The real loss here, is the XFL’s. Tebow would draw a huge number of viewers and attendees any time he took the field, plus a huge amount of media attention that the young league could desperately use.

Still, Tebow is nothing if not committed once he sets his sights on something, And despite the doubt that most analysts and a majority of fans have about his chances of ever being a major league baseball player, Tebow is still betting on himself.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn