WATCH: Tim Tebow Hits Monster Home Run at Mets Spring Training

This is a big year for Tim Tebow as he continues his quest to become a Major League Baseball player, and Tebow is off to a big start.

The former Heisman winner and current Mets minor leaguer hit a mammoth home run shot on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers at Publix Field.

The Mets lost, but Tebow posted good numbers, going 1-2 with a walk.

“I feel like I am seeing the ball pretty well besides my first at-bat of the spring when I was super-aggressive,” Tebow told reporters “After that I feel like I have been seeing it, three walks, so trying to see more pitches and the home run today, really had a chance to work that count and try to see some too. I am just trying to improve a little bit every day.”

The early returns back up Tebow’s claims that he’s seeing the ball better. Tebow has walked twice in his first three games.

Mets manager Luis Rojas has also been working to correct Tebow’s swing.

“We had this talk when we got back to the complex [Monday] from West Palm Beach and he had a fly out to left-center field and I thought he was a little bit less late,” Rojas explained.

“I am trying to get him as many at-bats as we can in the spring, also time in left field and he’s looked good. He’s been developing since I saw him in 2018, so he’s a hard worker and things are going to pay off for him.”

At the age of 32, the clock is definitely ticking on Tebow. Considering that, a good start to this season is definitely what’s needed.

