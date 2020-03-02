Feherty on Patrick Reed’s Win in Mexico: ‘There Is No God’

Patrick Reed was understandably excited after his win at the WGC-Mexico Championship, others got so angry about it they went biblical.

Reed picked up the win while still facing criticism and scrutiny over a rules infraction at the Hero World Championship. That dynamic proved to Golf commentator David Feherty that, “there is no God.”

“I’m not even sure that he’s polarizing,” Feherty told Sports Illustrated. “I’m not sure there’s too many people on the other side, you know what I mean? I mean, ‘there is no God’ was the first thing I said after he’d won last week. There is no God, you know, that’s proof of it right there. Amazing. I mean, he is amazing. He’s Captain Oblivious, just can let everything run off his back. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Reed was given a two-stroke penalty for trying to improve his lie in the sand, last December.

A stain on Reed’s legacy that Feherty believes will be impossible to overcome.

“Jesus. You can put that in there actually. Just Jesus,” Feherty said. “I mean, I don’t even know what to say. It’s just, it’s going to follow him for the rest of his life.”

Reed’s win at the WGC-Mexico became his eighth PGA Tour win.

