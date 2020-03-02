NCAA Urged to Hold March Madness in Empty Stadiums over Coronavirus Fears

The NCAA is being urged to conduct March Madness without any fans in the stands, over fears of the Coronavirus.

A player’s advocacy group claims that the games should go on but inviting fans into the arenas is just asking for a viral outbreak.

“There should be a serious discussion about holding competitions without an audience present,” the National College Players Association said in a statement, according to TMZ Sports.

The group is demanding the NCAA take precautions.

“In the wake of the emerging Coronavirus pandemic, the NCAA and its colleges should take precautions to protect college athletes,” the NCPA added.

The group is also asking the schools to cancel events where players can meet fans to cut down on the possibility of contracting the virus.

In a statement to CNN, the NCAA said it is taking the athlete group’s desires seriously but is also monitoring the virus.

“NCAA staff continues to prepare for all NCAA winter and spring championships,” the NCAA said, “but we are keenly aware of Coronavirus and will continue to monitor in coordination with state/local health authorities and the CDC.

“The NCAA Sport Science Institute sent two memos recently to NCAA members directing schools and conference offices to Center for Disease Control and Prevention resources on the issue,” the NCAA added.

The NCAA Men’s Tournament is set to begin on March 17, and the women’s on the 20th

