NFL Creates Ticket Refund Policy, Still Plans to Play Regular Schedule

The NFL is determined to play the entirety of their 2020 season on-time. Though, the league is making preparations if the coronavirus forces them to change those plans.

The Associated Press has learned that the NFL has created a ticket refund policy for fans who had paid to attend games that were either canceled, or played without spectators.

The policy was set forth in a memo sent by Commissioner Roger Goodell to all 32 NFL teams.

Goodell wrote that “all clubs will have in place a policy under which, if a game is cancelled, or is played under conditions that prohibit fans from attending, anyone purchasing a ticket directly from the club (i.e., season tickets, group sales and/or partial season plans) will have the option of either receiving a full refund or applying the amount paid toward a future ticket purchase directly from the club.”

The policy will be made clear to ticket holders in the coming days, as each team reaches out to their fans.

“As for the secondary market, the league received pledges from Ticketmaster and SeatGeek to make full refunds available for all ticket sales within no more than 30 days of cancellation, the AP reports. “StubHub, however, will do so only where required by state law.”

The NFL will unveil its schedule for the 2020 season Thursday night. However, Goodell makes it clear that the schedule will adjust to the realities of the pandemic.

“In preparing for all elements of the 2020 season, including the schedule release, we have considered the unique circumstances facing us this year,” Goodell explained, “and have been clear that all of our decisions will be guided by medical and public health advice and will comply with government regulations. We will be prepared to make necessary adjustments just as we have in other contexts, such as the offseason program and the draft.

“I believe the policies that clubs have in place will serve the league and all member clubs in a variety of ways and will allow us to continue preparing for the 2020 season while also protecting the interests of our fans.”

The NFL is currently using a virtual offseason program to communicate with players in lieu of organized team activities and other normal offseason programs.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn