NFL Releases Dates, Times for 2020 Regular-Season Schedule

May 7 (UPI) — The NFL revealed its 2020 regular-season schedule Thursday, with the Kansas City Chiefs kicking off their Super Bowl title defense against the Houston Texans in Week 1.

The league announced its schedule in anticipation of playing a normal season despite the coronavirus pandemic. However, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell told all 32 teams in a memo this week that adjustments could happen if necessary.

“We will continue to work in a deliberate and thoughtful way to plan for the 2020 season, including with [Thursday’s] schedule release,” Goodell said. “We will be prepared to address any contingencies as they arise.”

The Chiefs will open the season by hosting the Texans in a Thursday Night Football matchup on Sept. 10 at Arrowhead Stadium. It will be a rematch of last season’s AFC Divisional Round game, in which Kansas City rallied from a 21-0 deficit in the first quarter en route to a 51-31 victory.

In other Week 1 action, the Super Bowl runner-up San Francisco 49ers will host second-year quarterback Kyler Murray and the revamped Arizona Cardinals. The Dallas Cowboys will travel to Los Angeles for a matchup against the Rams on Sunday Night Football.

Also in Week 1, Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints will host newcomer Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a late afternoon game on FOX. Meanwhile, Brady’s former team — the New England Patriots — will host rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins in the opening week of games.

The Atlanta Falcons will take on the Seattle Seahawks in a battle of high-octane offenses, while the Green Bay Packers will renew their NFC North rivalry with the Vikings in Minnesota. Joe Burrow, the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft, could make his pro debut in Week 1 against fellow first-round signal-caller Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Below is the full schedule for Week 1 of the 2020-21 NFL season. The remainder of the schedule for each team can be found at NFL.com.

Thursday Night Kickoff, Sept. 10:

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. EST, NBC

Sunday afternoon games, Sept. 13:

Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. EST, FOX

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. EST, FOX

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. EST, CBS

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. EST, FOX

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. EST, CBS

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. EST, FOX

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. EST, CBS

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. EST, CBS

Las Vegas Raiders at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. EST, CBS

Sunday late games, Sept. 13:

Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals, 4:05 p.m. EST, CBS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m. EST, FOX

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. EST, FOX

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m. EST, NBC

Monday Night Football games, Sept. 14:

Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Giants, 7:15 p.m. EST, ESPN