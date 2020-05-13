Report: USC-Alabama Football Game ‘Isn’t Happening’

Few games on the 2020 college football schedule sparked more interest than the highly anticipated matchup between the USC Trojans and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Well, it appears those anticipations need to be reevaluated.

According to a report from FS1’s Colin Cowherd, the game between the Tide and the Trojans “isn’t happening.”

“Told by two people I trust — USC v Alabama isn’t happening,” Cowherd said. “Trojans can’t even practice in LA potentially for several months. This is why Bama already talking to other possible opponents.

“Not official but understood,” Cowherd concluded.

“The game’s currently scheduled for Sept. 5 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas … but with the Pac-12’s home schools’ states still imposing some of the most strict stay-at-home orders in the nation … the game is in serious jeopardy,” TMZ Sports reports.

On Tuesday, it was reported that stay-at-home orders for Los Angles County – home to both USC and UCLA – would be extended all the way through July. With conditions like that in place, it’s fair to speculate whether any Los Angeles-based schools will be able to play football this year at all.

However, despite the stay-at-home orders, USC Athletic Director Mike Bohn said on Tuesday that the Trojans “have every intention of playing our game against Alabama.”

“I’d like to remind all our fans that this is an uncertain time and there will be much disinformation,” Bohn said. “We continue to explore every model for the 2020 football season.”

