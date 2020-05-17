Hope Solo’s Dog, Conan, Dies After Being Shot

Tragedy struck former U.S. Women’s National Team goalkeeper Hope Solo and her husband, former NFL player Jerramy Stevens, after their dog Conan was shot and killed.

On Saturday, the former Olympian took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking story after the dog succumbed to massive blood loss as a result of the shooting.

“‪We‘re brokenhearted to share that Conan passed away from blood loss last night,” Solo wrote. “He fought up until the very end.‬”

The former goalie had first posted about the shooting incident on Thursday.

“It’s hard news to share, but harder to make sense of this heinous act. Jerramy and I are shocked and heartbroken, but we want to say thank you to Wilkes Veterinary Hospital and their staff for rushing Conan into emergency care, as well as their COVID-19 care practices,” Solo posted to Instagram on Thursday.

“We‘ve heard that there are developments in canine prosthetics and would love any information about getting Conan a new front leg!”

Solo expressed shock that someone would shoot her dog, considering it was a pet, “as animal lovers we are struggling to make sense of anyone using their right to own guns to shoot pets of any kind.

“We have had pets come onto our property and always helped them get home safe,” she said.

Solo and Stevens recently announced that they are expecting twins.