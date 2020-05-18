Aaron Rodgers Rips Coronavirus Lockdowns: ‘It’s More of a House Arrest’

Aaron Rodgers had no objection when it came to quarantines designed to flatten the curve. However, when it comes to what seems like quarantines “until a cure is found,” the Green Bay signal-caller says the restrictions seem more like “house arrest.”

Recently, during a conference call with Packers reporters, Rodgers was asked whether he felt safe returning to NFL play.

“I think we all were buying into the idea of quarantine to flatten the curve,” Rodgers said. “And, I think there are a lot of questions now that it’s more of a house arrest to find a cure with people wondering exactly what that means as far as the future of the country and the freedoms we’re allowed to have at this point.”

Rodgers added, “I’m very hopeful that we can have a season.”

Rodgers continued, “I think the important thing to think about, though, which is more important than that is the state of the country and the fact that we have 36-plus million people on unemployment right now; you have obviously rising poverty levels to go along with the unemployment, you have suicide hotline is up 8,000 percent.

“There’s really a lot of problems going on in the country right now associated with the fear around this pandemic, and I hope that we can use some common sense moving forward and make decisions that are going to be in the best interest of all people moving forward. And, I hope that sports is a part of that at some point.”

The NFL has given its teams permission to open their facilities this week. However, teams must still comply with local quarantine and social distancing restrictions in their respective states.

