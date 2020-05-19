Tom Brady Works Out with Bucs at Tampa School

Tom Brady put on the pads and worked out with his new teammates in Tampa for the first time on Tuesday, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

The newest Buc and his new squad drilled for two hours at a local Tampa school, Rick Stroud of the Times reported.

As Pro Football Talk reports:

[Brady] was wearing an orange practice jersey over shoulder pads and his Bucs helmet as they worked out at Berkeley Preparatory School. Wide receiver Mike Evans and center Ryan Jensen were among the players there, as they get used to a new quarterback. Brady apparently walked Evans through some routes, as they get to know each other’s abilities and preferences. Also at the workout were wide receiver Scotty Miller, tight ends Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard, quarterbacks Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin, and running back Dare Ogunbowale.

Fireworks are expected when Brady and Evans hit the field this year. Evans is a young, dynamic veteran receiver with prototypical size and speed. In other words, he’s exactly the type of receiver Brady had hoped the Patriots would acquire in New England.

NFL facilities were given the green light to open this week by the league. However, teams still have to observe local quarantine and stay-at-home restrictions.

