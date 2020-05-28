Kaepernick on Minneapolis Riots: ‘Revolting Is the Only Logical Reaction…We Have the Right to Fight Back!’

Kaepernick
Getty Images/Carmen Mandato
Dylan Gwinn

Former NFL quarterback and original anthem protester Colin Kaepernick, says that the civil unrest in Minneapolis in response to the death of George Floyd is a “logical reaction.”

In a Twitter post on Thursday afternoon, the former 49er said not only were the riots “logical,” he also said the people have “the right to fight back.”

On a video that was released Monday, Floyd could be seen laying on his stomach, cuffed, while an officer held him down by placing his knee on Floyd’s neck. The officer kept his knee on the man’s neck for several minutes despite Floyd saying that he couldn’t breathe.

Floyd was later declared dead, four officers involved have been fired by the Minneapolis Police Department.

The Minnesota Vikings issued a statement on Wednesday, that they were “deeply saddened” by Floyd’s death.

Kaepernick hasn’t played in the league since the end of the 2016 season, the year in which he began protesting during the national anthem against police brutality. However, in 2017 and to some extent in 2018, hundreds of other players continued his protest.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.