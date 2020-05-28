Vikings ‘Deeply Saddened’ by the Death of George Floyd

The Minnesota Vikings have issued a statement on Wednesday regarding the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd, after a police officer put his knee on Floyd’s neck during an arrest earlier this week.

The Vikings said they are “deeply saddened” by Floyd’s death.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of life that occurred Monday evening just blocks from our stadium,” the team said Wednesday. “Everyone in our community deserves the right to feel protected and safe. Our thoughts are with the George Floyd family and all individuals who have been affected by this tragedy.”

On a video that was released Monday, Floyd could be seen laying on his stomach, cuffed, while an officer held him down by placing his knee on Floyd’s neck. The officer kept his knee on the man’s neck for several minutes despite Floyd saying that he couldn’t breathe.

Floyd was later declared dead, four officers involved have been fired by the Minneapolis Police Department.

