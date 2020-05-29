Twins Outfielder Max Kepler Apologizes for Wearing Blue Lives Matter Mask Amid George Floyd Protests

Minnesota Twins outfielder Max Kepler has apologized for having posted a photo of himself wearing a pro-police mask, in light of the death of George Floyd.

Born in Berlin, Germany, Kepler claimed he did not know that the mask had “any underlying inference,” TMZ Sports reported.

The mask featured the “thin blue line” version of the American flag, a well-known pro-police symbol since 2014. But the mask caused blowback in light of the Black Lives Matter rioting in Minneapolis after the death of George Floyd, a man who died in police custody.

MLB's Max Kepler Apologizes For Blue Lives Matter Mask After George Floyd's Death https://t.co/mU9LcTzVgq — TMZ (@TMZ) May 29, 2020

After a backlash against his social media post, Kepler apologized saying, “wasn’t aware what the mask supported. still not into politics.”

But that short apology did not satisfy Kepler’s detractors. Soon enough, the player posted a longer explanation of his actions.

“Earlier, I posted a photo of me in a mask that was sent to me by a company, to wear during the pandemic,” Kepler explained. “I had no idea that the mask had any underlying inferences — I simply thought it looked good.

“After I was informed, I immediately took down the post. I take complete responsibility for not knowing what I was wearing. I am truly sorry for the hurt and pain my actions have caused, especially now,” he added.

“Racism has no place in our world and I do not in any way support the actions that we all witnessed that led to George Floyd’s passing. My sympathies are with the Floyd family.,” the 27-year-old player concluded.

Minnesota Twins Max Kepler's explanation about why he wore the pro-police "Thin Blue Line" mask. pic.twitter.com/lHibHghUqM — WTHuston (@WTHuston) May 29, 2020

The team has not commented on Kepler’s mask.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.