Ray Ciccarelli to Leave NASCAR After Anthem Protests, Confederate Flag Ban

NASCAR driver Ray Ciccarelli took to Facebook on Wednesday, to announce that he is walking away from racing after the league announced that it would allow protests during the national anthem, and banned the Confederate flag from its events.

“Well its been a fun ride and dream come true but if this is the direction Nascar is headed we will not participate after 2020 season is over, I don’t believe in kneeling during Anthem nor taken [people] right to fly what ever flag they love,” Ciccarelli wrote.

“I could care less about the Confederate Flag but there are ppl that do and it doesn’t make them a racist all you are doing is f—— one group to cater to another and I ain’t spend the money we are to participate in any political BS!! So everything is for SALE!!”

Ciccarelli, 50, has been in 18 Truck Series races over the past four years, but has not raced this year. He has one top 10 finish.

“The presence of the confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry,” NASCAR said on Wednesday.

“Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special,” the statement added.

The decision to ban the confederate flag comes on the heels of a campaign by the racing league’s only full-time black driver, Bubba Wallace, to remove the flag from the sport.

“No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race. It starts with Confederate flags,” Wallace said. “Get them out of here. They have no place for them.”

Wallace recently wore a Black Lives Matter shirt to the track and had his No. 43 car adorned with a Black Lives Matter paint scheme.