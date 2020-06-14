NASCAR’s Kyle Weatherman Races in Back the Blue Car

NASCAR
Getty Images/Chris Graythen
Dylan Gwinn

On Wednesday, NASCAR’s only full-time black driver, Bubba Wallace, drove in a Black Lives Matter car. On Saturday, a driver on a different NASCAR circuit drove Back the Blue car.

Weatherman drove the car at the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Hooters 250 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Weatherman explained his reasoning for choosing to drive the Back the Blue car on Twitter.

NASCAR made two significant and controversial decisions this week. The sport banned the confederate flag from all events. In addition, the racing league also reversed course and allowed for protests during the playing of the national anthem.

That decision prompted NASCAR veteran Ray Ciccarelli to announce that he is leaving the sport at the end of the season.

