49ers CEO Indicates Team Will Have Election Day Off

The 49ers will have several important dates to prepare for in November if they’re going to make a playoff run. However, the November day that will decide whether Donald Trump remains president of the United States, will apparently be a day the 9ers will have off.

In response to a tweet from Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx CEO Ethan Casson, in which he pledged to give his players the day off to go vote. 49ers CEO Jed York seemed to pledge to do the same.

Great message. The @49ers are definitely on board with this https://t.co/N1MS8ghhmd — Jed York (@JedYork) June 16, 2020

According to Pro Football Talk:

Election day always falls on a Tuesday and is Nov. 3 this year. Tuesdays typically are days off for players during the season anyway. However, this year the 49ers have a Sunday game at Seattle on Nov. 1 and follow with a Thursday night game against the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 5. With it being a short week, the 49ers would typically at least have meetings and a walkthrough on Tuesday in preparation for a Thursday night game.

On Monday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said that he would “encourage” an NFL team to sign former 49er and original anthem protester Colin Kaepernick.

