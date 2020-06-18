Colin Kaepernick Joins Medium’s Board, Launches Kaepernick Publishing

Colin Kaepernick has joined the Board of Directors for blogging and publishing platform Medium.com.

The website’s founder, Evan Williams, took to his site on Thursday to announce that he added Kaepernick to the board to “elevate emerging voices from communities of color.”

“Today, we announce that civil rights activist and athlete Colin Kaepernick will be joining our Board of Directors,” Williams said.

“In addition to the board seat, Medium will partner with Colin and Kaepernick Publishing to create and feature stories focused on race and civil rights in America, and to elevate emerging voices from communities of color.”

Williams continued, “I know he will bring valuable insights and leadership to Medium, especially in this moment when the world is finally catching up to his vision on racial justice.”

“I couldn’t be more happy to welcome Colin to Medium. He’s an incisive, independent thinker, whose integrity has inspired so many. The world needs more of that,” Williams concluded.

Medium added that Kaepernick “will be sharing his thoughts on anti-Black racism in our society, and Medium and Kaepernick Publishing will co-publish thought-provoking feature stories from diverse writers of color.”

Kaepernick celebrated the next job on Twitter, saying, “I am excited for Kaepernick Publishing to partner with Medium to continue to elevate Black voices on the news and publishing industry. O also look forward to creating new opportunities and avenues for Black writers and creators with my new role as a Board Member.”

We’re excited to announce our founder, @kaepernick7, will be the newest Board Member @medium. In addition to this, #KaepernickPublishing partners with Medium to further our mission uplifting voices of our communities. pic.twitter.com/FQYYNdTQcP — Kaepernick Publishing (@KaepernickPub) June 18, 2020

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.