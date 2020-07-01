Corey LaJoie to Drive with ‘Trump 2020’ Paint Scheme for 9 NASCAR Cup Series Races

The Trump Campaign will be highly visible at this Sunday’s Brickyard 400. The Cup Series car driven by Corey LaJoie, will display a “Trump 2020” paint scheme, after a political action committee in support of the president made the sponsorship purchase.

The committee, Patriots of America PAC, made the purchase.

NEWS: Patriots of America PAC partners with GFR, for nine races in 2020 season. @CoreyLaJoie will debut this patriotic red, white, and blue scheme at @IMS this Sunday. pic.twitter.com/BojiLaYIxD — Go Fas Racing (@GoFasRacing32) July 1, 2020

“With an estimated 75 million NASCAR fans out there, I was surprised that about 15 million of those fans are not registered voters,” LaJoie said in a statement. “I will give my best effort to get NASCAR fans registered to vote, through our team efforts on and off the track. When they see the car, hopefully it makes them race to the polls in November.”

“In 2016, a Cup Series car driven by Reed Sorenson had a Trump-Mike Pence paint scheme for a race in Texas that was just days before the presidential election,” ESPN reports.