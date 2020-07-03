Report: Redskins ‘Likely’ to Change Team Name After ‘Thorough Review’

The Washington Redskins have been asked by their corporate sponsors to change their team name, and, it appears they are willing to consider doing so.

According to a statement released by the team and obtained by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Redskins are to conduct a “thorough review” of the team’s name.

Potentially big news: The #Redskins have been having internal discussions about their team name and now will conduct a formal, thorough review. Full statement, including quotes from owner Dan Snyder, on a possible name change: pic.twitter.com/49mpesZGs9 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 3, 2020

Rapoport followed-up the above tweet by saying, based on sources, that a Redskins name change was likely.

My understanding of the #Redskins situation, based on conversations with several sources: A name change is likely. It would truly be a monumental decision. It is time. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s statement was supportive, as well. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 3, 2020

On Thursday, team sponsor Fedex formally asked the Redskins to change their name. Later that day, it was learned that Nike had pulled all Redskins merchandise from their website.

