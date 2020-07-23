NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Makes Maximum Donation to Biden Campaign

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has made the maximum personal donation allowable to Joe Biden’s campaign for president, according to Federal Election Commission records.

The donation appears on the FEC’s website of itemized receipts for donations to the Biden for President committee, OutKick the Coverage reported.

Biden has repeatedly come to China’s side during this latest run for the White House. Biden slammed the president for calling the coronavirus the “Chinese virus,” and recently said that Trump is “racist” for using the term.

In other comments, Biden said that he wants to make China stronger. And a July 20 article about Biden’s energy plan noted that if the U.S. adopts Biden’s policies on energy it would be a “gift for China.”

It is no wonder, then, that the NBA’s top man is supporting Biden for president in 2020, especially because the NBA has deep business ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

The NBA won’t reveal the exact amount that it is making with its agreements with China’s state-owned basketball league, merchandise sales, and broadcast rights. By some estimates, though, the NBA’s deals with China tops $4 billion annually.

Clay Travis blasted the NBA for its attacks on America, even as it ignores the massive human rights abuses by its partner in China.

“If the NBA players, coaches and commissioner want to argue the league should be making political statements in this country, which they clearly are with names on the back of jerseys changed to player causes and ‘Black Lives Matter’ spelled out on the court itself, how in the world can the league express respect for communist Chinese values while tearing down American values?,” Travis said.

