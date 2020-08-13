Ratings Crash for HBO’s Hard Knocks

Hard Knocks
Getty Images/Elsa
Dylan Gwinn

The NFL has not yet played a game, but if the first episode of the fan’s first look at the league this season in any indication, fans are not anxiously anticipating its return.

HBO’s Hard Knocks, has been the show that has given fans the first real glimpse of NFL action for years. However, ratings for this year’s debut drew a mere 273,000 viewers, a massive drop from the 705,000 viewers who tuned-in for last year’s season premier.

While fan disgust at the NFL’s social justice stances likely play a major role in that number, there are probably other factors as well. Such as perhaps too much of a Los Angeles focus as the show opted to feature the Chargers and Rams. Or, maybe people are just getting sick of the show?

Whatever the reason, those are not the numbers that one would expect from a sports-starved country.

