Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Looking for Compromise over NFL National Anthem Protests

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones is reportedly looking for compromise, when it comes to how his team conducts themselves during the playing of the national anthem in 2020.

The Cowboys already showed one way to compromise with kneeling during the anthem. In 2017, after President Donald Trump called NFL players who kneeled during the anthem “sons of bitches” who should be fired, the Cowboys chose a particular way to respond. After Trump’s statement, the Cowboys took a knee on the field before the anthem, but stood when the song began.

Jones told the Fort Worth Star-Telgram that he wants to convince the league not to kneel during the anthem. He also said he plans to discuss the issue with Cowboys player Dontari Poe, who has vowed to kneel.

Jerry Jones is looking have an anthem comprise with his players. Kneel before the anthem, stand during the anthem as they did in Arizona a couple of years ago. He plans to talk to Dontari Poe about it#Cowboys — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) August 25, 2020

Jones recently told a radio program, “Everybody knows where I stand on the anthem. Everybody knows where the Cowboys stand. But I’ve got everybody’s back around here, too. And we’ll work through it as it comes.”

However, Jones’ search for a compromise may already be a dead letter. After all, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell already gave the official nod to players who want to protest against the country during the anthem.

In June, Goodell said the league was “wrong” not to listen to Colin Kaepernick when he first began his attacks on America back in 2016. Later, Goodell urged team leaders to hire Kaepernick who is known far more for his stance against America than for his playing.

In the end, it seems highly unlikely Jones will find his compromise.

