POF-USA Minuteman AR-15: Incredible Trigger, Spot-On Accuracy

The Patriot Ordnance Factory (POF-USA) Minuteman AR-15 brings an incredible trigger and spot-on accuracy to the range right out of the box.

The trigger is a straight POF-USA 3.5 lb match grade trigger that breaks crisp with no slop between the start of the pull and the finish. As you shoot the Minuteman it is clear the trigger is part of a systemic approach to AR-15 building that contributes to a rifle that is easy to operate, reliable, and which delivers spot-on accuracy.

How accurate?

Consider this–We were putting bullets into bullet holes late in our first 30-round magazine of 5.56.

The Minuteman we were shooting was outfitted with a Trijicon ACOG sight on top:

The Minuteman is also available in a pistol version, which weighs approximately a pound less than the carbine. The carbine weighs in 6.2 lbs unloaded and the pistol weighs in as 5.5. The carbine has a 16,5 inch barrel and the pistol’s barrel is 10.5 inches long.

Both have the same incredible trigger and delivered the same level of accuracy. The carbine and the pistol are both M-LOK compatible and both have a full picatinny rail on top, with a partial picatinny rail on bottom (for flashlight attachment).

The POF-USA Minuteman is made in the USA.

