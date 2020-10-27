Jerry Jones Snaps at Radio Host: ‘Just Shut Up and Let Me Answer It’

Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones unleashed a high level of frustration with the team, player injuries, and the coronavirus, when he told a local radio host to “shut up” on Tuesday.

During his weekly spot on Dallas station 105.3 The Fan with hosts Shan & R.J., Jones was asked if he sees a “leadership void” with the Cowboys’ poor showing this season. The hosts were not entirely satisfied with his first answer, so they tried to rephrase the question only to have Jones tell them to “shut up” so he can answer the question.

Jerry Jones was not happy with the rephrase and curtly replied, “Well, just shut up and let me answer it. No.”

The host tried yet again, to which Jones tersely replied, “I gave you the answer. When I go into the locker room, there’s no leadership void in my eyes. Now that’s your answer. Move on.”

Before the interview was over, Jones returned to smooth feathers and apologized for being short.

“If I were a little abrupt there, then I really don’t want to have our day start that way. You’re too good of men for that,” Jones said as reported by ESPN. “This certainly isn’t my most tactful time, you might say, with this thing, as we discuss these matters. I’m disappointed for our fans. I can’t tell you how disappointed I am. It was not the plan at all.

“We certainly want to point to things, but they’re not excuses. This is football. I’ll assure you right now we’ll put our head down. We haven’t spent the time, the years, the money, the effort, and everything for the Dallas Cowboys to be where we are right now. There will be better days,” he added.

But Jones did reveal his frustration with the 2020 season and hinted that some personnel changes might be in the offing. However, it did appear he still stands firmly behind coach Mike McCarthy.

“One of the reasons Mike McCarthy is the coach is because he’s been through it,” Jones told the radio hosts. “He’s had tough times, and he’s had disappointing times. … Certainly, we couldn’t have wanted to be at this stage with our team this year, but if I’m going to hire a coach that will be at this stage and work through this for the betterment for the rest of the year and for what’s in the future, I’ve got my man.”

In the end, it seems that Jones is fed up with the constraints put on his team by the coronavirus and the NFL’s response to the virus. The preseason was wiped out, his players have been denied training facilities for many months, and then there has been the swath of injuries running through his best players, including quarterback Dak Prescott, tackles Tyron Smith and La’el Collins, and tight end Blake Jarwin.

