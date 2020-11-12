WATCH: Huge Alligator Strolls Across Florida Golf Course

Alligators are not an unusual sight on Florida golf courses, but there’s very little that’s “usual” about the gator that was spotted strutting around the greens on Thursday.

The dinosaur-like creature was caught on camera strolling about, seemingly without a care in the world at Valencia Golf Course in Naples, Florida.

HOLY GATOR🐊: take a look at this massive gator walking through Valencia Golf Course in Naples. He looks like he belongs in Jurassic park! 📸: Tyler Stolting pic.twitter.com/skr3Du9EBQ — Nicolette Perdomo (@NickiPerdomo) November 12, 2020

Thankfully for the person taking the video, the shot appears to have been taken from a moving cart at a very safe distance. While most alligators do not regard humans as prey, humans would be advised to leave them alone.

Still, this beast doesn’t look like he misses many meals. So, whatever prey he was after, I feel bad for it.