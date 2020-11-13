Browns Close Facility After Positive Covid Test

The Cleveland Browns were in the process of preparing to play the Houston Texans. Now, after receiving word of a positive Covid test, they’re in the process of shutting their facilities down.

“Earlier this morning, the Cleveland Browns were informed that a player’s test results have come back positive for COVID-19,” the Browns said in a statement. “The individual has immediately self-isolated and the Browns facility is closed this morning while contact tracing is being conducted. The team will continue to hold meetings remotely (part of the NFL-NFLPA intensive protocol) and will consult with the league and medical experts on the appropriate next steps as the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff and the entire community remains our highest priority.”

According to Pro Football Talk, “COVID-19 cases are rising across the country, and the NFL is no exception, with an uptick in positive tests. The league is still optimistic that every team can finish the entire 16-game regular season schedule on time, but plans are in place to delay or change the format of the postseason if that doesn’t happen.”

As of now, the Browns are still scheduled to host the Texans on Sunday.