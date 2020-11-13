WATCH: Bryson DeChambeau Crushes a Ball High and Into the Rough, Search Party Cannot Find It

The 2020 Masters has in no way been kind to Bryson DeChambeau.

The latest installment of DeChambeau’s ill-fated Masters exploits came on Friday, when he hit a moonshot on No. 3 so high that it found the rough. However, the ball itself could not be found by the eight-man search team that tried to find it.

Here’s Bryson’s drive that vanished courtesy of @TheMasters app. pic.twitter.com/6GjClfmjy9 — Big Truzz Banks (@BarstoolBanks) November 13, 2020

According to Outkick:

TV replay of DeChambeau’s rocket shot on No. 3 showed it landing in a second cut that was softened by heavy rains, causing it to swallow up the ball. After being told he had 30 seconds left out of a three-minute search clock, DeChambeau asked a rules official, ‘So you’re saying if we can’t find it, it’s a lost ball?’ The triple was followed by back-to-back bogeys before DeChambeau stopped the bleeding with a birdie on No. 6. He was +1 through 9 holes with the cut line projected to be around even par.

This year’s Masters has not been kind to DeChambeau. He is currently tied for 61st on the leaderboard.