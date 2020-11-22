Professional Bull Riders to Host Event on Aircraft Carrier

Bull Riding on the water is not something that’s supposed to happen, but that will all change in just a few weeks.

The Professional Bull Riders (PBR) will take the show to an aircraft carrier, the USS Lexington in Corpus Christi, on December 5th, as part of the “PBR Air Force Reserve Cowboys for a Cause.”

“The event launches the PBR Cowboys for a Cause: Every Second Counts, a new initiative that will raise money for charitable organizations,” Sportico reports.

CBS’ Executive Vice President of Programming Dan Weinberg, spoke about how “excited” he was to partner with PBR for this “special event.”

“We are excited to partner with PBR and the USS Lexington on this special event,” Weinberg said. “We always work with our partners to innovate and bring unique content to our viewers, and this showcase exemplifies that commitment.”

As far as the actual mechanics of the event, the bulls will be raised to the deck in the same elevators which once lifted aircraft to the flight deck. Once the bulls arrive there, they’ll be led into an arena that will consist of over 300 tons of steel, dirt, and over 12 miles of copper and fiber optic cables.

“While we’ve bucked bulls in Times Square, on Huntington Beach, and in the middle of Hollywood Boulevard, the deck of the USS Lexington has long been on our list of iconic places for the most exciting eight seconds in sports,” PBR Commissioner Sean Gleason said. “As we get ready to close out a very challenging year, PBR wants to present an early holiday gift of an unforgettable bull riding event atop the grand and historic USS Lexington to the fans who support us through thick and thin and to military families who sacrifice so much for everyone.”

All monies raised during the event will go to Operation Homefront, a group dedicated to helping military families succeed “in the communities that they’ve worked so hard to protect.”

Professional Bull Riding to Host Event on Aircraft Carrier – Sportico.com