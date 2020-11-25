Browns Close Facility After Player Tests Positive for Coronavirus

For the second week in a row, the Cleveland Browns have been notified that one of their players has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Browns closed their facilities soon after being notified of the positive test. The team is working virtually and has put contact tracing protocols in motion.

“Four Browns players are currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list,” Pro Football Talk reported. “Defensive end Myles Garrett, offensive lineman Chris Hubbard, fullback Andy Janovich, and defensive end Joe Jackson make up that group.”

The Browns are not the only AFC North team to experience a Covid outbreak. The Ravens, who are scheduled to face the Steelers on Thanksgiving, have five players and four staff who are currently infected or in isolation for close contact.

The Browns are scheduled to face the Jaguars on Sunday.