WATCH: Vanderbilt’s Sarah Fuller Makes History by Becoming First Female to Play in Power 5 Game

The Vanderbilt Commodores football team made history in the second quarter against the Missouri Tigers on Saturday when kicker Sarah Fuller became the first woman to play on the field in a Power 5 college football game.

Fuller kicked off to start the second half of Saturday’s game.

Fuller created a buzz when she was added to the Vanderbilt roster this week and traveled with the team to Missouri for the game. Former University of Florida champion Tim Tebow said on ESPN’s SportsCenter Saturday morning, “This is incredible. And can I say that I am so excited and nervous for her? If she gets a chance, I am going to be rooting so hard for her.

“I know I am not supposed to, but I will be rooting for her today,” Tebow joked.

Nashville-based college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit said of Fuller, “I think it’s cool for [Vanderbilt head coach] Derek Mason to give her this opportunity. Hopefully, she gets her chance today. It would fun to watch.”

Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason said on Wednesday, “Right now, we’re just looking at all options. … For us, talking to Sarah, she’s a champ, and no pun intended. Just coming off an SEC Championship in soccer… She’s a complete competitor. She’s an option for us. Right now, that’s where we sit.

“For us, every week is [about] getting to the practice field and about making sure that we put the best possible kicker out there, so we’re competing,” Mason said.

Two other women, Katie Hnida of New Mexico and April Goss of Kent State, have played football at the FBS level. The Power 5 conferences consist of teams from the SEC, ACC, Big 10, Big 12, and Pac 12. Vanderbilt is a member of the SEC.