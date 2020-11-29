WATCH: Jake Paul Savagely Knocks Out Former NBA Player Nate Robinson in His Boxing Debut

Former New York Knicks player Nate Robinson was utterly dominated by YouTube star Jake Paul in Saturday evening’s undercard fight ahead of the Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr. bout at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

In his first professional fight, the 36-year-old former NBA player proved that he is not even close to being ready for the boxing game as Paul smashed Robinson to the mat not once, but three times. And the last time was a complete knock out less than two minutes into the second round, the New York Post reported.

Snoop Dogg’s commentary during Nate Robinson vs Jake Paul 😂 pic.twitter.com/NNUIQFrk9y — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) November 29, 2020

Robinson was decked in the first round when he came running straight up to Paul, who delivered a stiff shot just above the ear. The hit sent the former NBA player to the mat, though he soon got back up.

The second round was more of the first as Robinson once again rushed up to Paul only to get a crushing blow to the forehead sending the novice boxer to the mat. Robinson gamely got back up, but seconds later, Paul delivered a final blow sending Robinson into La La Land with a knockout.

Paul, a 23-year-old singer, actor, and Internet personality, only landed three of his eight swings during the fight, but all three sent Robinson down.

Former champ and boxing analyst Sugar Ray Leonard scoffed at Robinson’s pitiful effort, saying, “You don’t play boxing.”

For his part, Paul claimed he is one of the “most hated people in the world,” but that he may have found the right outlet in boxing. “This is my perfect sport. I found my lane,” he said.

