Major League Baseball Umpire Brian O’Nora Nabbed in Police Sex Sting

Major League Baseball Umpire Brian O’Nora was arrested in a prostitution sex sting in Ohio on Saturday, according to an announcement by the Ohio Attorney General’s office.

The 57-year-old O’Nora was one of 14 men arrested for soliciting sex over the Internet, according to Monday’s announcement by Ohio AG Dave Yost.

“The operation, which took place on Sunday, was conducted by the Liberty Township Police Department in cooperation with the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force, a task force under the attorney general’s Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission,” the release reported.

Fourteen men were arrested during a single-day #HumanTrafficking operation that targeted individuals seeking to buy sex via the internet, AG Yost and Liberty Township Police Chief Toby Meloro announced today. pic.twitter.com/r1QSXwyDBZ — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost (@OhioAG) December 7, 2020

Major League Baseball umpire Brian O'Nora, 57, is among 14 men arrested during a prostitution sting in Ohio https://t.co/DJpBxMYI1m — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) December 7, 2020

“John stings deter those seeking to purchase sex – reducing the demand for human trafficking – and serve as a reminder that these crimes are more prevalent and closer to home than you may think,” Yost said in a statement. “Hats off to Chief Meloro and the Liberty Township Police Department on their successful operation.”

If you are a baseball fan, you might recall that O’Nora gained instant recognition when after taking a ball to the throat as a plate ump, he was still able to make the call of “ball four.”

O’Nora, who opted out of working during the 2020 season due to the coronavirus, joined MLB in 1999 and has officiated at a long list of division and championship series, including the 2012 World Series.

