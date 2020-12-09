‘Burger Queen’: Burger King Sponsors British Women’s Soccer Team with a Twist

The Stevenage FC Women’s team will be sponsored by Burger King, just like the men’s side. However, unlike the men’s team, the front of their shirts will not say Burger King.

The Stevenage Women’s team, an amateur team that plays in the fourth division, will have “Burger Queens” emblazoned across the front of their shirts.

“It’s crazy for all the right reasons,” Stevenage Women Chair Joe Goude said.

In a radio interview with the BBC, Goude said that the unique sponsorship approach allowed them to show female players that they’re just as “entitled” to play the same game with the same support network.

“It gives us the opportunity to really show young female players that they are as entitled to play this game with the same support, to the same level, and the same infrastructure as the men and boys,” Goude explained.

Even though the men’s side had begun their sponsorship with Burger King last season, the women’s side had gone without a sponsor, the BBC reports.

“Seeing their UK and worldwide social media channels change all their logos to Burger Queen, they have a reach of 12 million people worldwide,” Goude explained.

“The club has 2,000 followers on Twitter so it’s incredible – everyone’s still in a state of shock that it’s actually happened.”

The Stevenage FC Women are currently winless and sit at the bottom of the National League Division One South East, the BBC reports.