Seahawks WR Josh Gordon Doesn’t Satisfy Reinstatement Conditions, Out Indefinitely

Dec. 23 (UPI) — Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon had a setback in his recovery from substance abuse and is now out indefinitely after he did not satisfy the terms of his conditional reinstatement.

Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and the Seattle Times late Tuesday that the Seahawks were notified of the setback and that Gordon is no longer eligible to participate in practice or games.

He had been expected to play in the team’s Week 16 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Seahawks added Gordon to their active roster on Monday. He was conditionally reinstated to the league on Dec. 3. He was suspended indefinitely on Dec. 16, 2019, for violating the league’s performance-enhancing substances and substances of abuse policy.

Gordon signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks in September. He has served five suspensions and missed the entire 2015 and 2016 NFL campaigns due to prior bans.

Gordon can still attend Seahawks meetings and individual workouts, but can’t participate in practice or games.

The 2013 All-Pro had seven catches for 139 yards in five games last season for the Seahawks. He also had 20 catches for 287 yards and a score in six games for the New England Patriots in 2019.

Gordon, 29, totaled 737 yards and four touchdowns on 41 catches in 12 games in 2018. He appeared in 11 games that season for the Patriots and in one game for the Cleveland Browns.

The Seahawks host the Rams at 4:25 p.m. EST on Sunday at Lumen Field in Seattle.