Former Chicago Bears Super Bowl Champ Arrested on Murder Charges

A former Chicago Bears defensive back has been arrested on murder charges in Phoenix, according to police.

Michael Richardson, a member of the Bears famed “46 Defense” which led the way to Chicago’s first and only Super Bowl championship in 1985, was arrested Wednesday on second-degree murder charges in connection with the Tuesday shooting of Ronald Like, according to a police report.

Like was found by police at an intersection and taken to a local hospital where he later died from a gunshot wound.

Richardson, 59, a native of Compton, California, was an All-Pro corner for the Bears who is remembered by many for his performance in Chicago’s Super Bowl Shuffle commercial. Richardson has a line in the song where he says, “I’m LA Mike and I play it cool. They don’t sneak by me because I’m no fool.”

According to ABC15, Richardson has had plenty of trouble with the law, but nothing as serious as the murder charges he currently faces.

Richardson has been arrested by Phoenix police twice in 2020, both times for alleged drug possession. He was arrested and locked up in Maricopa County in 2018, accused of theft and possessing meth, crack cocaine, and heroin. According to prior reports from ESPN and the Chicago Tribune , Richardson had been convicted of more than 20 crimes by 2008.

ABC15 reports, “Richardson has not gone before a judge yet for an initial appearance. He was arrested and booked for murder, misconduct involving weapons, and a felony warrant.”