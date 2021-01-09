‘Disgrace’: Rangers’ Tony DeAngelo Dumps Twitter After Trump Ban

New York Rangers defenseman Tony DeAngelo deleted his Twitter account and called the social media site a “disgrace,” after the site permanently banned President Trump.

The star defenseman now says he will join Parler.

According to the New York Post, Rangers coach David Quinn spoke to DeAngelo about his decision but offered no further information.

DeAngelo had his Twitter account temporarily deactivated in response to a post-Election Day tweet in which he wrote, “What happened to ‘COVID-19’ the last 48 hours,” in reference to the belief that the media’s coverage of the coronavirus would drop after the election

“A first-round draft pick in 2014, DeAngelo was suspended twice that year by the Ontario Hockey League — a top league for hockey prospects — for violating the league policy “to keep homophobic, racist and sexist language out of the game,” the New York Post reports.

DeAngelo accounted for 53 points in 68 games last year and averaged 19 minutes and 17 seconds on the ice.