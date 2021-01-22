ESPN Radio Ratings Crater By 53% in the Final Quarter of 2020

Despite hopes for its new radio lineup, ratings for ESPN Radio have collapsed 53 percent in the fall ratings period, according to reports.

The dismal ratings come on the heels of the network’s unveiling of a new slate of shows in the morning, afternoon, and early evening drive-time slots.

The new lineup, though, has not met with success among the important demographic of men 25-54, according to the ratings reported by OutKick.

Last January, ESPN celebrated a small eight percent rise in the ratings, however, since that time it lost two of its highest-rated hosts, Will Cain and Stephen A. Smith. Another known host, Dan Le Batard, also left the network last year.

It also does not help that the coronavirus has eliminated so many jobs and drive-time radio has suffered so badly in the ratings because no one is driving home to listen.

One-shot in the dark appears to be the network’s new all-female lineup, First Take, Her Take, a podcast that just debuted.

Starring Charly Arnolt, Kimberley A. Martin, and Chiney Ogwumike, the show launched on Jan. 20 and if successful may find a slot on radio, if not cable. Still, the show is far too early in its release to help either the radio or cable networks any time soon.

